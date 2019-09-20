Weather Authority: Dense fog this morning

Try to head out the door a few minutes earlier than you normally do this morning. We are seeing widespread dense fog this morning with most spots seeing a quarter mile of visibility or less. This is expected to slow down commutes for many areas this morning. Drive slow and use low beam headlights, even after the sun rises as the dense fog advisory will last through 10AM. After the fog mixes out, we will be seeing temperatures climb to the upper 70s and low 80s again. Partly cloudy skies will take over with mostly cloudy skies at times. Most areas will stay dry for today but there is a small chance to see an isolated shower or weak thunderstorm this afternoon. Tomorrow we are looking at some mid to late morning showers and storms to move in. We are expecting a chance of showers and storms for much of tomorrow, so it looks like this weekend, Sunday is going to be the better day to get outside. Sunday will feature cooler temps in the upper 60s and a good deal of sunshine.