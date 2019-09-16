Weather Authority: Dense fog this morning

Dense fog advisories are in effect for our area this morning. We are seeing visibilities drop to less than a quarter of a mile for a lot of spots. Drive slow on the roadways this morning and use low beam headlights if you run into dense fog. This will end up mixing out by 10AM this morning, when the dense fog advisories look to expire. We will then quickly transition to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures will shoot up to the mid to upper 70s. We look to stay dry for today and tomorrow as well. We will see warmer temperatures tomorrow, as upper 70s are expected also. Some areas could touch on some low 80s for tomorrow towards central Wisconsin. Rain chances return late Wednesday, and we look to make the transition back into a rainy pattern for much of the end of the week. Temperatures do look to cool back down late this weekend. We will see a return to average temperatures with upper 60s expected right now.