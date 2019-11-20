Weather Authority: Dense fog possible this morning

Dense fog advisories are in effect for most communities this morning. Visibilities could drop below a quarter of a mile at times. With temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark this morning, we may see the development of freezing fog. Freezing fog can be shifty, and it makes it hard to tell what road conditions are like. Exercise caution this morning if you are seeing dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures in your community. Later on today we are looking at cloudy skies to stick around, but a southerly breeze will warm temperatures up into the upper 30s and low 40s by this afternoon. Tonight rain showers begin and most areas will see strictly rain throughout tonight and much of Thursday. Many communities will see around a half an inch to an inch of rain. We are expecting a transition to snow in the northwoods on the tail end of this system, and that could bring some slushy accumulation to some areas by Thursday afternoon up north.