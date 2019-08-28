Weather Authority: Decreasing clouds today

Today we are going to see a lot of cloud coverage in the morning hours. There may also be a light shower in the northwoods in the early morning hours, with central Wisconsin possibly seeing some light drizzle in spots. We will gradually see more sunshine as we head to the afternoon hours. To finish off the day, we are expecting mostly sunny skies. Because of all of the cloud coverage and a stingy breeze sticking around, we will see temperatures in the low to upper 60s. We are also expecting another breezy day with wind gusts possibly reaching 30mph at times. Mostly clear skies take over tonight and we will see a good deal of sunshine tomorrow. In the late morning and early afternoon hours we will see a weak line of showers and thunderstorms move through some of our communities. Many areas will stay dry tomorrow, but there is a chance to see an isolated quick thundershower. Once that passes, we should remain dry for the rest of the day with plenty of sunshine returning. It will also be much warmer tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 70s.