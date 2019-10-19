Weather Authority: Damp rest of the day, brighter and mild Sunday

A cold front will continue to shift east for the remainder of the day, with times of showers. Temperatures will drop back from the 50s into the 40s in the wake of the front. Clouds giving way to some clearing tonight and cool. Patchy fog possible toward morning. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

One last decent fall day weather-wise on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine and mild. Afternoon readings peaking in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds increasing Sunday night with showers arriving toward morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Periods of rain, along with a chance of a storm on Monday and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall of an inch or more is possible through Monday evening. Noticeable cooler on Tuesday and windy with clouds and scattered rain/snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds could gusts up to 40 mph. Considerable cloudiness Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Some sun Thursday and Friday, continued cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Partly sunny next Saturday. High in the mid to upper 40s.