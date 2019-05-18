Weather Authority: Damp & cool rest of the weekend

The rain picks up tonight and could be heavy at times. A chance of thunderstorms in Central Wisconsin. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Periods of rain on Sunday, breezy, and still rather cool for the second half of May. Daytime temps ranging from the mid 40s to near 50. The showers are expected to wind down Sunday night. Clouds giving way to some sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 50s. Milder Tuesday with sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Showers and storms are possible at night. Wednesday a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the mid 70s. Another round of showers and storms are anticipated Wednesday night and at times on Thursday. Highs Thursday in the mid 70s. Finally drying out by late week with some sun Friday and into the start of the holiday weekend on Saturday. Highs Friday in the low 70s, upper 70s Saturday.

