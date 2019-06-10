Weather Authority: Cooler this week, few rain chances

Temperatures will sit slightly below average for much of this next week. Today high temperatures will get stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s. There may be a few clouds early this morning, but expect a generally mostly sunny day for most of the day. The latest models this morning is showing the chance to see a pop up shower or storm this afternoon, although most areas will end the day staying dry. Mostly clear skies will take over yet again tonight as temperatures will sink to the upper 40s, slightly below average. Tomorrow we are expecting some morning sunshine, but afternoon showers will develop and move in with temperatures in the low 70s again. Wednesday is going to be a chilly one with temperatures sticking in the low 60s. Wednesday will see a lot of cloud coverage with off and on showers and storms possible. Through Wednesday there is a chance to see up to three quarters of an inch of rain.