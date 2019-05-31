Weather Authority: Cooler start to June

Meteorological Summer is here! The month of June is the first of the three months that are considered the warmest times of the year. Keep in mind that so far this year in Wausau, every month has had below average temperatures. Will this month finally break that streak? Well to get the month started, it is going to be cool. Today clouds and lingering showers will be around for the morning, then some sunshine develops for the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler, topping out in the upper 60s to near 70.

A starlit sky and cool tonight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in the coldest spots to the mid 40s in town. Dairy Breakfast Sunday is going to be bright. Cool from sunrise through mid-morning, with temperatures rising to near 60 by midday. Definitely be sure to have the light jacket, hat, and sunglasses. Highs in the mid 60s. There is a risk of showers late Sunday night into Monday morning. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Some sun on Tuesday, along with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. The days ahead are expected to feature a fair amount of sun with warm summer type temps, rising into the upper 70s for a high Wednesday, low 80s Thursday, mid 80s on Friday.