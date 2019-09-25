Weather Authority: Cooler pattern settles in

We are clearing out the last of the showers and storms this morning. Many areas will stay dry throughout the day, especially in central Wisconsin. The northwoods may see a lingering shower in the northwoods with a few isolated showers or weak thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. There is no chance to see severe storms this afternoon in the northwoods however. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler this afternoon than what we have been used to. Low to mid 60s are expected. Although this is much cooler than we have seen, this is still slightly above average. Tonight we are looking at partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. This will drop temperatures into the low to mid 40s for tomorrow morning. You may need a light jacket tomorrow morning as temperatures return to near-average lows. Thursday we will see some increasing clouds later in the day and a chance for a few showers after sunset.