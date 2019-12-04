Weather Authority: Cooldown next week

Today will be very similar to what we saw yesterday. A mix of clouds and sunshine are likely for most areas, with slightly more cloud coverage in the northwoods. There could be a few flurries in the northwoods as well, but accumulation is not expected today. Tomorrow more cloud coverage moves into the area and that could bring a few more flurries or light snow showers in the northwoods. There could be a dusting or so up north, but most areas will stay dry with plentiful cloud coverage. Temperatures cool down for Friday, but we make a very nice recovery for the weekend ahead as temps jump back into the low to mid 30s. The next chance for snow is still looking like Monday, with some light snow showers moving into the area. This does not look like it is going to be a major winter storm by any means, but it could cause travel issues, especially for your commute home Monday afternoon. This will bring much cooler temperatures to the area for next week however.