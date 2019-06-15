Weather Authority: Cool Father's Day weekend

It's not too often that Father's Day weekend feels a lot more like the first half of May versus the middle of June. However, thanks to the weather pattern we are caught up in, we have a cool air mass in place. At least for the remainder of the day, some sunshine from roughly Highway 29 on north, while clouds with perhaps a few breaks of sunshine to the south. Highs close to 70 in the north, while in the low to mid 60s in Central Wisconsin.

Turning mostly cloudy tonight with a risk of showers overnight and continuing toward morning. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Father's Day features scattered showers in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. High in the mid 60s. Some sunshine for the start of the work week on Monday and Tuesday, a chance of showers on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s. A variable weather pattern is on tap for the rest of the new week with limited sunshine and opportunities for showers or storms. Highs Wednesday through Friday in the 70s. A bit warmer for the first full day of summer next Saturday. High in the low 80s.