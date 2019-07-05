Weather Authority: Confirmed June tornado in Price County

It took nearly three weeks, but on Friday the National Weather Service in Duluth confirmed that an EF0 tornado struck parts of Price County on June 14th. According to storm survey data, the tornado formed about 4 miles west of Kennan and tracked for just over 17 miles to the east-southeast. The tornado moved through the northeast side of Kennan, where it crossed over Highway 8, then continued along, passing over Web Creek, Hobbles Creek, and Holmes Creek, dissipating just north of County Road O, roughly 2 miles to the west of Ogema. Winds with the tornado ranged from 70 to 75 mph.

Damage from the twister ranged from a flipped over farm tractor to shingles blown off of roofs, along with damage to a garage, a chicken coop, and snapped trees. This tornado was the second confirmed in Wisconsin for 2019. June is typically the most active month for tornadoes in Wisconsin, however, it was relatively quiet for this year. There are likely to be additional opportunities for severe weather in July and August. Last year, the most tornadoes occurred in August, which included an outbreak featuring 19 tornadoes on August 28, 2018. The average number of tornadoes in a year is 23 for Wisconsin.