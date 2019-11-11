Weather Authority: Cold settles in today

Temperatures look to remain well below average for the week ahead. Today we are seeing the cold temperatures make their way into our area. We will see highs reaching the upper teens and lower 20s, where our average high temperatures should still be reaching the low 40s and upper 30s. The lake effect snow machine has turned on in our far northern communities. Parts of Vilas and Iron counties could see even up to 6-12 inches of snow in spots, with the rest of the northwoods possibly seeing an inch or so. Central Wisconsin will see a mix of cloud coverage today with a flurry or two possible. The cold temperatures will be the real story of the week ahead as we look to stay well below average through Wednesday. We will start warming things back up to near normal temperatures Wednesday, but that is also our next snow chance. The latest models are showing around an inch or less for Wednesday as of right now. If that changes, we will keep you posted.