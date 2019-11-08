Weather Authority: Cold pattern continues

Cold temperatures this morning with most areas seeing single digits this morning. You will need to bundle up this morning as temperatures are around 20 degrees below average this morning. This afternoon will not be much better with mid to upper 20s expected again. Our average high for November 8th is 43 degrees, and as we know, we have been nowhere near that as of late. The cold pattern continues through the weekend, although Saturday will likely rise to the mid to upper 30s. Next week we see another massive cooldown with highs only reaching the upper teens on Monday to start out the next work week. We have a few small chances for snow over the weekend as well, with flurries or light snow showers possible tonight or tomorrow night. This will bring nothing to most of our communities, but there is a chance to see a dusting or so here and there tonight and tomorrow night.