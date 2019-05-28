Weather Authority: Cloudy skies today, slightly warmer

After a rainy Memorial Day we are finally starting to dry things out today. Cloudy skies will remain throughout much of the day, although a touch of sunshine could break through before the day ends. There is also a chance for a few spots to see some drizzle or maybe even a light shower although most areas should stay dry. Temperatures warm up to the low to mid 60's today, and tomorrow we will jump back into the 70's. Wednesday there is a chance to see a few showers here and there. This will not be like the all-day rain event that we saw yesterday, but there will be a few showers here and there. By the end of the day tomorrow, we will be seeing a bit of sunshine in the northwoods, but there will generally still be a good deal of cloud coverage throughout. Thursday and Friday have lower 70's in store for us, and there will also be a good amount of sunshine returning. A few showers and storms could roll through next Saturday also, but we dry things out again for a nice Sunday ahead.