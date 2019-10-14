Weather Authority: Chilly start to the week

After the strong low pressure system moved through over the weekend, we saw much cooler temperatures than we are used to. Temperatures will still sit around 10 degrees below average this afternoon, which means mid to upper 40s are expected. There should be a good deal of afternoon sunshine for today, but overall we are expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine. Areas should stay dry for today, but there is a chance to see some rain showers returning tomorrow. Our latest models are only showing around a quarter of an inch of rainfall, so this will not bring a flooding threat, but it will make for a soggy Tuesday. In the northwoods with temps nearing or at freezing in the morning, we may see some light snow showers mixing in, although minimal or no snow accumulation is expected. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow reaching the mid to upper 40s again will make it very hard to see snow falling, let alone sticking up north. Warmer temperatures look to arrive by the end of the week.