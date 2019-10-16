Weather Authority: Chilly Wednesday, warmer tomorrow

Today will be a much drier overall day than what we saw yesterday. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two in the northwoods, but most areas will stay dry for the rest of the day today. Temperatures will not see a dramatic difference from yesterday thanks to a strong northwesterly breeze. The breeze will come in at around 10-20mph with some wind gusts up to 30mph. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. Most of our models are pointing to a mostly cloudy day, but a few of our latest models this morning are hinting at some afternoon sunshine, although the chance will be limited. If you want plenty of sunshine, tomorrow will be the day for you. The winds die down tomorrow, and we are expecting mostly sunny skies. The combination of these factors will allow temperatures to jump back into the low 50s, but they continue warming up into the low 60s for the weekend ahead.