Weather Authority: Changes throughout the weekend

It is the middle of August and not a sign of any dog days type weather, which would entail endless days of heat and high humidity. Instead, we are basking in sunshine to kick off this weekend. Temperatures this afternoon rising into the upper 70s to around 80.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. A chance toward morning in the western parts of the area of showers or perhaps a storm. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday starts unsettled as a cold front rolls into the region. Showers and storms will be around during the morning, followed by some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

The work week kicks off with some sunshine on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs again in the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with showers or storms anticipated for the afternoon. More storms are in the forecast for Friday, warm, and a bit humid as highs make it into the mid 80s.