Weather Authority: Changes ahead to start the work week

If you thought every weekend should be dry this spring and summer, Mother Nature has proven you wrong just about every time. The exception to this trend has been this weekend with no worries about busting out the umbrella unless you needed some extra shade from the sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the weekend with pleasant temperatures this afternoon in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of showers toward morning. Not as cool with lows in the 50s. Monday is mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. The best bet for wet weather will be during the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms on Monday could be strong in parts of Central Wisconsin with downpours, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs in the low 70s. Variably cloudy and breezy Tuesday with afternoon chances of showers or a storm. Highs in the low 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday and a bit cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday is warmer with a fair amount of sunshine and daytime readings rebounding into the mid 70s. Morning showers possible Friday, then some sun. Highs near 70. The upcoming holiday weekend will be a little cool with some sun both Saturday and next Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.