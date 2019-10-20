Weather Authority: Changes ahead this week

Areas of fog and low clouds this morning will yield to a good amount of sunshine. Perhaps one of the last pleasantly mild days for this month and perhaps the fall season. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clouds increasing tonight with a chance of showers toward morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy and breezy Monday with periods of rain, along with a chance of a storm. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall of an inch or more is possible. Off and on showers Monday night. A brisk wind on Tuesday and cooler with scattered rain/snow showers. Afternoon readings only topping out in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday and cool with highs in the mid 40s. A mix of sun and a few clouds Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s Thursday, while the mid to upper 40s Friday. Saturday and next Sunday feature some sun with daytime temps rising into the low 50s.