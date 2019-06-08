Weather Authority: Changes ahead for new week

It's certainly feeling a lot more like summer across the Wisconsin River Valley. The weather for this afternoon is about as good as it gets for the warm weather season. A good deal of sunshine, not that humid, and a bit of a breeze. Highs in the mid 80s.

Clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s. Sun fading behind increasing clouds on Sunday as a cold front rolls toward the Badger State in the afternoon. Scattered showers and a perhaps a storm possible going into the evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy on Monday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny Tuesday, high again in the low 70s. Cooler for mid-week with considerable cloudiness on Wednesday, along with times of showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 60s. Scattered showers with an isolated storm on Thursday. High in the low 60s. Some sun for the end of the week, highs in the low to mid 70s.