Weather Authority: Chance for showers and storms today

We are starting off our Tuesday with plenty of sunshine today. That will raise temperatures to the upper 70s for most of us. That will also bring a chance for a few showers and storms to roll through this afternoon into the evening hours. The latest models are tracking the chance to see a shower or storm, but they are generally in our western viewing area. Areas around Phillips, Medford and Marshfield have the best chance to see the afternoon showers and storms, and even then, the chance looks weak. Our eastern viewing area could stay dry, or see a stray shower. Areas that could see storms will not see them lasting long, so this will not be a total rainout of a day. One or two of the cells could briefly become strong today with the main threat being strong winds. Tonight we could see a few lingering showers, but tomorrow looks fantastic. We are expecting mostly sunny skies tomorrow with temperatures only reaching the low 70s. This coupled with low humidity and a light breeze should make tomorrow a very nice one.