Weather Authority: Caught up in the clouds for the weekend

Sunshine will be hard to come by for the rest of this weekend. Clouds will be common for this evening and tonight with lows in the mid 40s to near 50. Mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers possible, especially in the afternoon, from Highway 29 on south. Cooler with afternoon temps only peaking in the low 60s. The clouds hang in for Sunday night and Monday. A warm front will lift north toward the region Monday afternoon, sparking times of showers and storms. Highs Monday in the upper 60s. Periods of rain and storms Monday night. Tuesday features more clouds than breaks of sun with a chance of showers or a storm. High in the mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with afternoon showers and storms possible. High in the low 70s. Considerable cloudiness Thursday with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Morning showers and storms on Friday, then clouds breaking for some sunshine in the afternoon. Daytime readings topping out in the low to mid 70s. A fair amount of sunshine by next Saturday with highs in the mid 70s.