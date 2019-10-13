Weather Authority: Brighter start to work week

Clouds slowly will give way to some clearing tonight, Chilly with areas of frost expected. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds on Monday and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. It is going to be dry for the Packers game in Green Bay Monday night with temps starting out at kickoff in the low 40s, dropping to the mid to upper 30s for the second half of the game.

Clouds increase later Monday night with showers likely on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 40s. A partly cloudy and cool Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Milder on Thursday with a fair amount of sun. High in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of showers. High in the upper 50s. Rain showers are a better bet Friday night into early Saturday. Clouds should yield to some sun next Saturday, mild with afternoon temps rising into the low 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy next Sunday with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.