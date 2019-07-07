Weather Authority: Bright & warm to start the week

The 4th of July holiday weekend is ending on a pleasant note across North Central Wisconsin. There will not be any showers or storms to contend with today if you are going to be doing some fishing, hitting the golf course, dropping by the pool, or for those heading home, taking the trek south from the Northwoods. With a good deal of sun, afternoon readings peaking in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A starlit sky tonight and quiet. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in the typically cooler spots in the north, to the low to mid 50s in much of the rest of the region. More sun than clouds on Monday, a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Sunshine mixing with clouds on Tuesday, continued dry. High in the low 80s. More humid on Wednesday with considerable cloudiness and the risk of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine is back on Thursday with highs close to 80. Hotter and more humid for the end of the week. Partly cloudy Friday with highs rising into the mid to upper 80s. Partly sunny Saturday with a risk of afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms possible next Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.