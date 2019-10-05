Weather Authority: Breezy end to weekend, milder start to work week

It was another soggy Saturday in North Central Wisconsin. The good news is the showers are exiting off to the east this evening and will come to an end by mid-evening. Clouds will gradually break for some clearing overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday is breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A small chance of late day showers in the north. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Finally a dry stretch of weather for the first half of the work week. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday, high near 60. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs on Tuesday in the mid 60s, rising to the upper 60s Wednesday. Clouds return on Thursday in advance of low pressure and a cold front. Rain showers are anticipated to start falling in the afternoon, along with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chillier air will be ushered in behind the front Thursday night, as rain showers could mix with snow showers. Breezy and chilly Friday with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs only around 40. Windy next Saturday with some sun. Highs struggle to rebound into the mid 40s.