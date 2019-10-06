Weather Authority: Breezy & brighter Sunday

Finally, some sunshine as we wrap up the weekend in the Wisconsin River Valley. There are a few caveats, however. First, it is going to be breezy today with winds out of the west at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Along with that, scattered showers are anticipated this afternoon into early this evening from Highway 29 on north. Highs today in the upper 50s to around 60.

Any showers ending early then turning mostly clear and cool tonight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. A good deal of sunshine on Monday with highs close to 60. The dry weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer each day with highs Tuesday in the mid 60s, rising to near 70 on Wednesday. Increasing clouds on Thursday with a risk of rain and storms at night. Highs in the upper 60s. A sharp cold front rolls our way to end the week. Rain showers on Friday could mix with snow showers later in the day or at night. Morning highs near 60, dropping into the 40s later in the afternoon. Windy and chilly next Saturday with rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy on Sunday with clouds and still a chance of snow showers north. Highs in the mid 40s.