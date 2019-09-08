Weather Authority: Bouts of showers and storms

A band of showers will move through Central Wisconsin early this evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s to around 50. Monday more clouds than breaks of sun with a risk of showers and storms later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Showers and storms are a good bet Monday night into early Tuesday. Warmer and more humid on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday is mostly cloudy with times of showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s. The wet weather continues for Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Some sun next Saturday with daytime readings peaking in the mid 70s. More showers or storms possible on Sunday.