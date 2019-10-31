Weather Authority: Bone chilling cold for Halloween

Happy Halloween! It was just two years ago in Wausau that a trace of snow fell on this holiday, while only five years ago when the most snow ever accumulated with 1.7". Today we dodged the bullet when came to snow locally, but southern and eastern Wisconsin didn't fare quite as well. Clouds and a few flakes far southeast this morning. Some intervals of sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

It is going to be bone-chilling cold with spooky clouds this evening for trick or treating. Temps slipping from the 30s into the upper 20s. Be sure the kids have a couple of layers on under the costume, or the winter coat, along with a hat and gloves to stay warm. Partly cloudy overnight and cold with lows ranging from the upper teens to the low 20s.

Increasing clouds Friday with afternoon snow showers expected. A dusting to 1" is anticipated, with roads becoming wet and possible slippery in some locations for the afternoon drive home. Highs on Friday in the mid to upper 30s. The flakes will wind down Friday night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Saturday is partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 30s. More clouds than sun on Sunday with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 30s. Clouds will be common for the new work week with more risks of snow showers Monday night into early Tuesday and Wednesday night into early Thursday. Daytime readings slipping from highs around 40 Monday, to the mid 30s Tuesday, to around 30 Wednesday and Thursday. Winter is here to stay.