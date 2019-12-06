Weather Authority: Blast of snow and frigid cold air ahead

A much quieter weekend across North Central Wisconsin. Clouds for today, along with intervals of some sunshine. A bit milder with highs in the low to mid 30s. Some clouds tonight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday is considerably cloudy with a chance of a passing flurry as the day goes along. Highs in the mid 30s.

Snow is on the way for Monday. The flakes will begin to flying during the early morning hours to the north and west of Wausau, filling in across the rest of the region between 7 am and 9 am Monday. Periods of snow, moderate to perhaps heavy at times, will persist through the afternoon into the evening. The snow will wind down by late Monday evening. Snowfall accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible north of Highway 64, with 3 to 5 inches south of Highway 64 to Highway 10, while 1 to 3 inches farther south in the region. Roads are going to be snow covered in the north for morning drive Monday, while the afternoon drive home will be a tricky one across the entire region due to the snow on the ground and brisk winds that could cause blowing snow, along with reduced visibility. Those northerly winds will also usher in the frigid air from Canada that will drop temperatures starting Tuesday. Clouds along with some sun Tuesday, however temperatures during the day will be stuck in the single digits. Wind chill values will range from 0 to -10°. Frigid Tuesday night into Wednesday with a partly cloudy to clear sky. Lows Wednesday morning in the -10s, wind chill values as low as -35°. Even though there will be plenty of sun on Wednesday, highs will be challenged to make it past 0°, while wind chill values run in the -10° to -20° in the afternoon. After another sub-zero morning on Thursday, temps will rebound back into the teens. The side effect is there is a risk of light snow on Thursday. Partly sunny and less cold on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.