Weather Authority: Bitter cold moves in today

Bitter cold conditions have moved into the area overnight. Wind chills this morning are around -5 to -15. This is in comparison to the upper 20s and low 30s that we started the morning at yesterday. Sunshine will return today with most areas seeing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There will be slightly more cloud coverage in the northwoods, but some sunshine will poke out here and there. Unfortunately this will not bring warm temperatures to the area. We will be hovering right around the mid to low single digits throughout the afternoon. A light NW breeze of around 5-10mph will be enough to tank wind chills to -5 to -10 throughout the afternoon hours. This morning will be cold, but tomorrow, we are breaking into dangerous cold wind chills. Overnight temperatures tonight will drop to around -10. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be around -20 to -30. This has prompted wind chill advisories to be put into place overnight tonight through tomorrow morning. If you haven't yet broken out the heaviest coat you have, today would be a good day to dust it off.