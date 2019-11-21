Weather Authority: Better weather to start gun deer hunting

Clouds will be common for the remainder of the day with a brisk wind out of the northwest, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures for the afternoon will fall back into the low to mid 30s. Some clearing takes place later tonight with diminishing wind. Lows slipping back into the upper teens to low 20s.

A fair amount of sunshine on Friday and a bit cooler. Highs in the mid 30s. Gun deer hunting season gets underway in Wisconsin Saturday. A chilly start to the day with temps in the upper teens to low 20s. Sunshine along with a few clouds on Saturday. Highs in the upper 30s. A little milder on Sunday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 40s. Monday features plenty of clouds with a chance of rain/snow showers. High in the upper 30s. The possible storm to impact the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday now appears to be taking a track more to the south and east. This spares much of Wisconsin of the risk of wintry precipitation. With that in mind, a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 30s.