Weather Authority: Avoiding storms to start the week

It was only a matter of time before severe storms rolled across North Central Wisconsin, considering prior to the past couple of days, there had only been a few instances of severe weather. No less, the cleanup process can continue today with a fair amount of sunshine. Seasonably warm as highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Some clouds tonight with a passing shower possible overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Sunny to partly cloudy Monday. High in the upper 70s. Stays dry for Tuesday with more sun than clouds. Highs around 80. Wednesday is partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. High in the low 80s. Partly cloudy Thursday with daytime temps peaking in the mid 80s. The next opportunity for storms is in the works for Friday and Saturday. It is way too soon to say if any of these storms are going to be severe, but be sure to check back for updates as the week goes along. It will be warm and a bit more humid late week with highs in the low to mid 80s.