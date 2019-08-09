Weather Authority: Another nice day today

If you liked what we had yesterday for the weather, today is almost a repeat performance from mother nature. We are expecting a good deal of sunshine today again with slightly warmer temperatures. We are expecting to reach the mid 70s for most communities as low humidity stays in the area for another day. It will not feel muggy outside, in fact, it will feel quite nice. We are still going to be seeing a light breeze from the northwest of around 5-15mph with a gust or two up to 20mph. By the time we reach tomorrow, it looks like we will see increasing cloud coverage throughout the afternoon hours. Eventually we could see a few showers and storms late into the day and generally in the overnight hours. Many communities will likely miss out from the late showers and storms, as the latest models show most of the action in central and southern Wisconsin. The northwoods just has a small chance to see the rain. As of right now there is no severe threat for the showers and storms tomorrow night.