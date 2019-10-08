Weather Authority: Another great day, big weekend cooldown

Just like what we saw yesterday, plenty of sunshine will take over again today. We are expecting slightly more afternoon cloud coverage today and some areas could see partly cloudy skies as the sun sets tonight. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today as well with the winds shifting from the south this afternoon. This means we will see mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Mostly clear skies will drop temperatures tonight into the mid 40s so there is not much of a chance to see frost tonight and tomorrow morning. Wednesday we keep up the very nice streak, but come Thursday conditions will change. Evening showers look to move into the area Thursday after a generally dry morning. We are expecting off and on showers Friday, as temperatures cool throughout the day. Temps will eventually fall close enough to the freezing mark that we could see some rain showers transition to snow. As of right now, snowfall totals are on the lighter side of things with minimal impacts expected for the weekend. This forecast will likely change as the week goes on, so make sure you stay tuned to WSAW for all of the latest.