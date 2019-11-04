Weather Authority: Another cooler than average week

Plenty of cloud coverage will be hanging around today. We could see limited peeks of sunshine here and there, but mostly cloudy to overcast skies will be out for most of the day. There is also a chance for some light rain showers in the early morning hours towards central Wisconsin. Later this afternoon the northwoods could see an isolated snow shower or two with limited to no accumulation likely. Temperatures will stay around 10-15 degrees below average for much of this week, and that will bring another chance for snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The latest models are indicating 1-3 inches could be possible, especially toward central and southern Wisconsin. This could end up swinging south which would bring lighter snowfall totals to the northwoods. Slick spots will be possible Wednesday morning for your commute, but by the afternoon, this should be clearing out. Dry conditions look to sneak in for much of the rest of the work week.