Weather Authority: AM sun with PM showers and storms

There will be a nice start to your Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures rising to the upper 60s and low 70s. Shortly after the noon hour, we will see increasing cloud coverage and eventually showers and storms make their way back into our area. The showers and storms will continue off and on throughout much of the night as well as tomorrow. Most of the rain will fall tonight, but Wednesday we will be dealing with the leftovers of the low pressure system. All in all, when we wrap up this round of rain, most areas will hover around the half inch mark for additional rainfall accumulation. We can tolerate this because of the short dry streak we were on, but we are still overall on the wetter side the last month or so. Temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler than what we have been seeing with low 60s expected. Our average high temperatures are in the mid 70s so this is going to be around 10-15 degrees below average, but we do make a nice recovery as we head into Thursday.