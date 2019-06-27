Weather Authority: AM sun, PM showers and storms

AM sunshine today will heat up temperatures to the low to even mid 80s, but we will see building cloud coverage in the early afternoon. It looks like the storms will be rolling into our area after around 3pm for most areas as it sweeps across the state from west to east. There is a slight risk for severe weather during this time frame tonight as well. The main threat is large hail and strong winds but there is also a small chance to see an isolated tornado. Tonight a few showers and storms will linger, but by the morning time, most of them will have moved out of the area. There will be considerable cloud coverage to start off our Friday, but it does look like most communities should stay dry Friday but there is a chance to see a few isolated showers here and there. Temperatures really crank up for the weekend with upper 80s and even a few areas hitting low 90s on Saturday.