Weather Authority: AM storms, windy Tuesday

Showers and storms will continue to move through the area this morning. The Storm Prediction Center has dropped the chance for us to see severe activity this morning, but we may still see a stronger storm here and there. The latest models show most of the storms and showers leaving by around 7 or 8AM. This could affect kids at the bus stop this morning, but if they have a rain jacket, they should be alright. By this afternoon, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, but areas in the northwoods could see another round of a few showers here and there. Central Wisconsin looks to stay dry throughout much of the afternoon hours, but it will be breezy. We are expecting winds to shift from the south to the west this afternoon, and we are expecting breezes around 10-20mph with some gusts up to 35mph. Temperatures still look to rise to the low to mid 70s this afternoon but tomorrow will be much cooler outside. Mostly sunny skies will take over tomorrow and we are looking for temperatures to drop to the mid to upper 60s also.