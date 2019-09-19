Weather Authority: AM storms in central WI

Showers and storms could affect your morning commute today in central Wisconsin. The storms are not expected to be severe, but there could be heavy downpours and some gusty winds at times. If you are prepared with a rain jacket, you should be alright this morning. Temperatures will not be bad at all this morning. Mid 60s to start out the day, with another afternoon of mid to upper 70s. There will be plenty of cloud coverage throughout the day, and by the time we reach the early afternoon, there will just be a few isolated showers leftover. Tonight we could see another isolated shower, but most spots look to stay dry. Much of the same is expected for tomorrow, but we will just look to expect plenty of cloud coverage, and a small chance for an isolated shower here and there. Just like this afternoon, most spots look to stay dry tomorrow. The best chance we have for rain coming up looks to be Saturday.