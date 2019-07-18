Weather Authority: AM showers and storms, hot afternoon

Morning showers and storms are rolling through. Some could pack a punch with strong wind speeds, and heavy downpours. Once they move out of the area in the morning hours, we will see temperatures climbing back into the mid 80s, but dew points will be exceptionally high. This will make it feel extremely hot and muggy outside with heat indices reaching the mid 90s and nearing triple digits for communities in central WI. This will bring a chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon but most communities look to stay dry after the morning showers and storms leave. There is another chance to see some showers and storms later on tonight. Some of those could also be strong as well with strong winds being the main factor again. The good news is we are breaking out of this hot and stormy pattern very soon. Saturday we see a cooldown, and next week we slowly cool things down until we return to near normal with upper 70s and low 80s.