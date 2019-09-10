Weather Authority: Exessive rain possbile on Wednesday and Thursday

The warm and muggy weather will hang around for a bit longer. By the time we reach tomorrow morning, more cloud coverage moves into the area and we are expecting to see more showers and storms off and on throughout much of tomorrow. That will keep our temperatures back down to the upper 60s for most. Showers and storms are once again in the forecast on Thursday. The chance for moderate to heavy rain will remain in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. Another warmup is in the 7-day forecast however with slight warming expected over the weekend and to start out next week.