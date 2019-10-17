Weather Authority: AM clouds with PM sun

Mostly cloudy skies are out and about throughout the morning hours today. We will see some breaks in the cloud coverage by this afternoon as the last of the cloud coverage begins to move out. Winds have really died down overnight and we are just expecting a light and variable breeze today. The combination of a light breeze and more afternoon sunshine will warm us up to the upper 40s and low 50s for most areas. This is slightly warmer than yesterday, and tomorrow we continue the warming trend. Mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s will be scattered around tomorrow with partly cloudy skies for most of the day. The next rain chance we have today looks to be on Saturday where a few areas could see a half an inch of rain, while most will be limited to a quarter of an inch or less. If you plan on heading to Green Bay for the packers game this Sunday afternoon, conditions are looking great with upper 50s and plenty of sunshine. There should be no issues during tailgating or the game.