Weather Authority: AM Shower or storm, then mostly sunny

This morning we have a chance to see a line of showers or storms move through the area. At the moment there is not a severe risk for this event. Because the line of showers and storms is moving through in the morning, it makes it tough to have the strong to severe storms with a lack of daytime heating. Mostly sunny skies will take over shortly after the showers leave. This means most of today will be on the nicer side of things, although a similar breeze to what we have been seeing will stick around today. The storms will be moving from the northwestern part of the state down to the southeast. The northwoods will likely see the showers and storms moving through between 7-10AM. Central Wisconsin can expect these storms some time between 9AM to noon. Temperatures will be much warmer than yesterday and we are expecting low to upper 70s today. Tomorrow starts off a very nice weekend with plenty of sunshine and low to mid 70s expected.