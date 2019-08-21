Weather Authority: A wonderful Wednesday

After the light sprinkles some saw yesterday and overnight, we have a gorgeous one ahead today. Temperatures across the state will be much cooler than yesterday. We are expecting high temperatures to reach the low to mid 70s today. Along with this, we are watching the dew points drop hour-by-hour. This means by this afternoon it will not feel muggy outside, and with plenty of sunshine it will feel quite nice. If you are out in the plentiful sunshine for a while, it may feel warmer but with a nice northwesterly breeze of around 5-10mph with a 20mph gust here and there, it will feel great. Tonight we will see a touch of cloud coverage move through, but overall our temperatures will drop quite a bit overnight. We are expecting mid to upper 40s by tomorrow morning. You may need a light jacket Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon also looks very nice, but there will be slightly more cloud coverage and a small chance for a pop up shower in the northwoods.