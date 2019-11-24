Weather Authority: A winter storm impacting travel mid-week

This last Sunday in November and the second day of gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin will feature times of sunshine, along with some clouds. A bit milder with afternoon readings rebounding into the low to mid 40s. Some clouds tonight and cool with lows by morning in the mid 20s to around 30. Mostly cloudy on Monday with seasonable highs around 40.

Much of Tuesday will be dry with lots of clouds across the area. A storm brewing in the eastern Rockies will begin to push northeast toward the Badger State later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Snow, mixed with sleet and rain in the far southeastern parts of the area, is expected to arrive Tuesday night. The snow is anticipated to be moderate to heavy at times late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, tapering off by early Wednesday afternoon. In locations southeast of Wisconsin Rapids, the wintry mix and rain will fall, with limited amounts of snowfall. At this time, snowfall accumulations of at least 4 inches are possible in the region. As more data rolls in for the next couple of days, and a better-defined storm track is determined, we will provide greater details on more specific snowfall ranges.

No less, if you have travel plans Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, be prepared for hazardous, snow covered roads in much of North Central Wisconsin. Delays are anticipated at some airports in the Upper Midwest due to this winter storm, so be sure to check ahead with your airport and airline on the latest details related to your holiday travel.

Thanksgiving will be dry with intervals of clouds and some sun. Highs around 30. Friday is mostly cloudy with a risk of snow or a wintry mix at night. Highs Friday in the mid 30s. Rain/snow showers are anticipated on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. Colder next Sunday with snow showers. Highs in the low 20s.