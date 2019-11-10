Weather Authority: A winter cold blast to start the week

The weekend will wrap up with chillier air rolling southbound into the Wisconsin River Valley. Considerable cloudiness for today with a chance of flurries or snow showers in the wake of that cold front. Temperatures through midday will be steady in the upper 20s to low 30s, dropping back through the 20s for the rest of the afternoon.

Some clouds and cold tonight. Lake effect snow ongoing in NW Vilas County. Lows by morning in the upper single digits to low teens. A cold Veterans Day with a mix of clouds and some sun. A chance of scattered snow showers or flurries. Lake effect snow will continue in the far north. Record cold highs are possible. Highs in the upper teens to around 20s. Near record lows are also anticipated for Tuesday morning with readings starting the day in the single digits to near zero. A fair amount of sun on Tuesday, but daytime temps only peaking in the upper teens to low 20s.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with light snow or snow showers in the southern half of the area as low pressure tracks by to the south. At this point, light accumulations are possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Partly cloudy and not as chilly to end the week with highs Thursday in the mid 30s, rising to near 40 Friday, while in the upper 30s on Saturday. Rain or snow showers in the works for next Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.