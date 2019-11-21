Weather Authority: A wet Thursday

The system we have been talking about all week has entered the area overnight. We are expecting central Wisconsin to be limited to just rainfall today with a half an inch to an inch of rain possible. In central WI, this will actually help things out, as any remaining ice will be wiped out with the rain this morning. This also means a free car wash for central Wisconsin, as salt has most likely started to stick on our cars. In the northwoods we will see a transition to a wintry mix and eventually light snowfall on the tail end of this system. Most areas in the northwoods will be limited to an inch or less of slushy accumulation, while Iron county could pick up around 2 inches in spots. This will cause slick spots in the northwoods, but roads will just be wet in central Wisconsin. The weekend ahead looks fantastic, and we deserve sunshine after the cloudy week we have seen. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 30s to low 40s throughout the weekend with mostly sunny skies.