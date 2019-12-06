Weather Authority: A nice weekend ahead

Temperatures will be slightly below average today, but plenty of sunshine will break loose. We are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for much of the day ahead as temps stay in the low to mid 20s. Cloud coverage returns for tomorrow, but we will warm things right back up into the low 30s. The warming trend continues through Sunday, as we will see mid to upper 30s Sunday afternoon. By Monday, light snow showers look to move through the area. Most communities could see around 2-5 inches of snow, with around 2-4 south of 29. This will not bring as much snow as past storms, but it will be enough to cause issues on roadways. The storm looks to start dropping snow overnight Sunday night, and we will continue to see light snow showers here and there throughout much of Monday. Monday commutes will likely be slower than usual. This will bring nasty cold temperatures to the area for next week, as highs look to drop into the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will dip well below zero as well, so get ready to break out your heaviest coats next week.