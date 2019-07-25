Weather Authority: A nice Thursday, storm chances tomorrow

A nice Thursday is ahead of us. Just like all of this week, we will start the day off with a good deal of sunshine, but we will build up a bit of cloud coverage by the end of the day. There isn't much of a chance to see an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but one or two quick showers could end up developing. Shower and storm chances do return tomorrow however. We could see some late showers or storms overnight tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow. Tracking into the afternoon hours on Friday, we could see another round of showers or storms moving through the area. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for tomorrow. This means most areas will not see severe weather, but there is a chance to see one or two storms become strong enough to briefly be classified as severe. Some areas could stay dry tomorrow also, but there is a much better chance to see those showers and storms that we have been lacking this week.